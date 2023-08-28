TV9 Network launches News9 Mediaverse

News9 Mediaverse brings together News9 Plus, the world’s first news OTT; along with News9 Live, and News9Live.com.
TV9 Network has announced the launch of News9 Mediaverse, fully integrated digital-first English news brand.
The world has undergone a massive transformation, said Barun Das, MD and CEO of TV9 Network. With the advent of the internet, digitization, mobile penetration, and now AI, it is a completely different world compared to the one we were born in. The world of entertainment media has changed. So it's only natural that news would change as well.
When you talk about any transition, the English audience who are quick to adopt new trends are always the early adopters. For this upwardly mobile segment, time is in really short supply. Naturally, they want content on their terms -whatever and whenever. This app is for ‘Genflix’ - a term we proudly coined to define the audience. We’ve finally converted news into content and advertisement into brand stories.” added Barun Das.
News9 India is a unique, bilingual English news service that offers a fresh and differentiated perspective on news from India. News9 Global is a digital-first, English news service that provides in-depth analysis and context on the stories that matter most to a global audience.
News9 is an innovative news company that has three different brands under it. News9 Plus is a news OTT platform that offers top-notch content and an unparalleled experience with journalism. News9 India is a bilingual English news service that provides a new and different perspective on news from India. News9 Global is a digital-first, English news service that gives in-depth analysis and context on stories that are important to a global audience.
News9 Live is a state-of-the-art, 24/7 digital news stream tailored specifically for the English-speaking audience. It offers news presented in a revolutionary format, using a robust Flexible Point Chart (FPC) that delivers news dynamically based on its merit, without the confines of bulletins or programs. News9 Live is available across the connected TV ecosystem, including live streaming platforms such as Fire TV, Patchwall, Cloud TV, and TCL, as well as aggregator platforms such as Distro TV and Yupp TV.
