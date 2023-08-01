TV9 Network partners with DistroTV to extend free streaming service worldwide

Commenting on the association, Raktim Das, Chief Growth Officer of TV9 Network, said, “Disruption-led leadership has been ingrained into the DNA of TV9 Network over the last three years. With a culture of agile transformation, the Network has consolidated its position as the No.1 News Network of the largest democracy in the world, holding an unbeatable 33% market share. As the audience transitions to CTVs and embraces the ecosystem, we are delighted to partner with DistroTV, whose platform offers our global audience effortless and seamless access to our news content through an array of devices. This partnership perfectly aligns with our unwavering dedication to delivering an unparalleled user experience for our valued viewers.”