TV9 Network presents ‘TV9 Festival of India’ for Durga Pujo

The event will take place from October 20 to October 24, 2023 in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.
TV9 Network has unveiled ‘TV9 Festival of India’, a lifestyle expo to celebrate diversity, culture, and lifestyle. It is a jubilation of India's multifaceted culture, where the nation’s finest art, music, food, fashion, will be showcased. This year, the festival unites people from diverse backgrounds to commemorate and admire India's illustrious heritage and global connections.
The five-day festival will offer opportunities to explore, shop, savour, and commemorate the very essence of India and the global tapestry. Entry and parking is free in the event premises.
It will host more than 200 lifestyle and shopping stalls of home appliances , gadgets, fashion-forward ensembles, furniture and more at affordable prices. International exhibits from Türkiye, Iran, Afghanistan, Thailand and other countries will be the highlights for the event. The celebration will feature live performances and artisans.
The event’s centrepiece will be a magnificent Durga Murti for Durga Pujo celebration.