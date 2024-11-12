TV9 Network to host News9 Global Summit in Germany

TV9 Network announced the launch of its first-ever international conference, the News9 Global Summit, in Stuttgart, Germany, from November 21 to 23, 2024. The summit, whose theme is “India-Germany: A Roadmap to Sustainable Growth”, is co-hosted Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart, and supported by the state of Baden-Wurttemberg.

The News9 Global Summit will bring together key figures in India and Germany from politics, business, civil society, sports, and entertainment at Stuttgart’s iconic football stadium, MHP Arena, for three days of transformative discussions and dialogues.

The summit will feature a virtual keynote address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising India's commitment to partnerships with Germany. Two senior ministers—Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Railways, and MeITY; and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Communications, and Development of North East Region—will be gracing the summit in person. Winfried Kretschmann, Minister-President of Baden-Wurttemberg, will also be attending the summit.

The News9 Global Summit, part of TV9 Network’s What India Thinks Today forum, focuses on India’s growth story and will cover topics like sustainability, technology, and global trade. The event will explore collaboration opportunities between India and Germany on global challenges and mutual growth.

“The News9 Global Summit is more than just a dialogue; it’s a gateway to a stronger Indo-German partnership that leverages the strengths of both nations. As we take our flagship thought-leadership platform ‘What India Thinks Today’ global under our English brand News9, we’re fostering a platform where two dynamic countries can jointly explore and influence a sustainable future,” said Barun Das, MD and CEO of TV9 Network. “Therefore, Germany is only the first country. Next year, we will be taking the summit to other key countries.”

The involvement of VfB Stuttgart signifies a shared commitment to transcending borders and creating impactful change. Rouven Kasper, board member and chief marketing officer of VfB Stuttgart, highlighted the partnership, stating, “Hosting the News9 Global Summit in Stuttgart is an honour and a powerful reflection of the synergies between the two organisations. VfB Stuttgart is thrilled to collaborate on such a unique forum, amplifying the cultural, economic, and sporting ties between Germany and India.”

Adding his perspective on the need for a powerful platform to boost sustainable initiatives, Gautam Reddy, CEO of AM Green Ammonia and AM Green, said, “The News9 Global Summit presents a unique platform to address the global imperative of sustainable energy solutions. We look forward to engaging in forward-thinking conversations that can shape the future of green energy and drive Indo-German collaborations in this vital sector.”

The News9 Global Summit will bring together global influencers and decision-makers to discuss key topics for India, Germany, and the world, focusing on collaboration in technology, climate solutions, and industry.

