TV9 What India Thinks Today Summit 2025: Delving into India's Role in the New World Order

The much-anticipated TV9 What India Thinks Today Summit 2025, organised by TV9 Network, unfolded as a landmark global event, where the Keynote Address was delivered by the architect of India’s resurgence in the global arena, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While extending his best wishes to the TV9 Network team, the Prime Minister acknowledged the platform’s role in fostering dynamic conversations that shape the nation’s trajectory. “The ideas exchanged here will define India’s future,” he remarked, reflecting on the country’s century-long journey from independence to its aspirations of global leadership. Remarking on the significance of the TV9 WITT Summit, the Prime Minister said, “What TV9 thinks today, other channels will follow”.

The summit also brought together world leaders, policymakers, business visionaries, and cultural icons to deliberate on ‘India in the New World Order’. Hosted at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi over March 28 and 29, the summit served as a beacon of insightful discussions, transformative ideas, and visionary leadership. A galaxy of Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and global leaders engaged in impactful dialogues on policy, economy, infrastructure, and technology.

Following the Prime Minister’s keynote, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari participated in an engaging session with five editors, where he made a pivotal announcement, “A big decision on toll within a week, public concerns will be addressed soon.”

The entertainment industry also took centre stage, with Vijay Deverakonda speaking on how stardom transcends language and borders, and Yami Gautam sharing insights into her journey to success. Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh captivated the audience as they previewed their upcoming thriller, Pune Highway.

A thrilling highlight of the summit was the felicitation of the winners of ‘News9’s Indian Tigers and Tigresses’, India’s biggest football talent hunt that identified young talent between 12-17. The 28 boys and girls not only received the blessings of the Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but also got to take a group photo with him.

“We at TV9 Network have initiated our engagement last year in the News9 Global Summit at Stuttgart, Germany, which will be bigger and better in October, later this year. We also have two more geographies on our radar, the UAE and the USA for News9 Global Summit. These are initiatives that precede TV9 Network’s Global expansion under the guidance of our Chairman, Dr. Rameshwar Rao.” said TV9 Network MD & CEO, Barun Das, underscoring the network’s global ambitions.

The second day of the summit unfolded as a powerhouse of intellect and vision, with a dual-track format, where the National Agenda discussed contemporary political issues, and the Global Summit on Business & Economy deep dived into a range of sectors vital to India’s economy.

Senior political leaders and Union Ministers, including Mr. Piyush Goyal, Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mr. G. Kishan Reddy, and Mr. Chirag Paswan, engaged in discussions on India’s governance and policy challenges. Chief Ministers including Ms. Rekha Gupta, Mr. Bhagwant Mann, Dr. Mohan Yadav, Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Mr. Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed critical themes such as Uniform Civil Code, secularism, local elections, and welfare policies.

Major political leaders such as Ms. Smriti Irani, Mr. Randeep Surjewala, Mr. Imran Pratapgarhi, and RSS leader Mr. Sunil Ambekar offered diverse perspectives on India’s evolving socio-political discourse. A crucial focus was the ‘Health of the Nation,’ with experts, including Mr. Navneet Saluja, MD, India Sub-continent, Haleon (Sensodyne), dissecting India’s healthcare system and future strategies. Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta, delivered the only business keynote address, and focused on the government’s role in helping create winning global businesses.

Adding a global dimension, Former UNGA President Mr. Abdulla Shahid delivered a keynote on the emergence of the Global South as a unified force, while Pandit Dhirendra Shastri addressed the summit as a ‘Hindu Crusader,’ voicing cultural perspectives.

The economic discussions commenced with a virtual address by Chief Economic Advisor, Mr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, setting the stage for in-depth deliberations on key themes: From MSME to Global Leadership, Infrastructure, E-Mobility, Skilling & Education, Artificial Intelligence, Sustainability & Affordable Healthcare.

The insights and collaborations from this summit will serve as catalysts for innovation, growth, and global leadership. With continued engagement through global summits, TV9 Network remains at the forefront of shaping dialogues that drive India's transformation into a true powerhouse on the world stage.

