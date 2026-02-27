TV9’s ‘Duologue with Barun Das’ returns with Season 4

TV9 Network’s interview series ‘Duologue with Barun Das’ is set to return with its fourth season on 28 February 2026. The show, presented by Radico, features conversations between Barun Das, MD and CEO, TV9 Network, and personalities from sport, cinema and global culture.

The new season will open with former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on 28 February. The second episode, airing on 1 March, will feature tennis player Vijay Amritraj. Footballer Lothar Matthäus, who captained West Germany to victory in the 1990 FIFA World Cup, will appear in the third episode.

The season also includes a conversation with model Bianca Balti on 8 March. Actor Aamir Khan will feature in the final episode of the season.

"My ‘Duologue’ with legends has, season-after-season, only enriched me and possibly brought these outstanding leaders personally closer to their audiences in India and abroad,” Das himself says of the experience and impact of the Duologues series.

“Duologue Season 4, presented by Radico, showcases five legends who have excelled in their chosen fields at the highest level in the global arena," Barun Das, TV9 Network CEO & MD says of what the upcoming season promises.

The show continues its format of long-form conversations centred on personal journeys and contemporary issues.

