TVF’s Girliyapa collaborates with Whisper to launch ‘The Interns’

‘The Interns’ which is in collaboration with one of TVF’s longstanding Brand Partner “P&G”, is a mini-series that revolves around three girls working as interns. Their journey constitutes a mix of humour and drama as the trio powers through the struggles of their internship period ultimately leading to a growing friendship. The series is a detailed relatable depiction of lives that will engage the audience and aims to add a new milestone to its repertoire. Sparking curiosity among millennials, the teaser crossed over 800,000 views while the official trailer that premiered on 12th October crossed over 200,000 views within a span of 24 hours.