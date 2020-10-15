TVF’s Girliyapa collaborates with Whisper to launch ‘The Interns’

‘The Interns’ which is in collaboration with one of TVF’s longstanding Brand Partner “P&G”, is a mini-series that revolves around three girls working as interns.
The Viral Fever, famously known as TVF is all set to release ‘The Interns’, a new web series under its Women Centric entertainment subsidiary – Girliyapa in association with Whisper and Gillette Venus. With the core competence of storytelling, TVF pioneered the era of web series and online branded content in India with shows like TVF-Pitchers & Kota-Factory & started Girliyapa in 2015 to make women-centric stories mainstream with shows like Girls Hostel which was also partnered with Whisper.
‘The Interns’ which is in collaboration with one of TVF’s longstanding Brand Partner “P&G”, is a mini-series that revolves around three girls working as interns. Their journey constitutes a mix of humour and drama as the trio powers through the struggles of their internship period ultimately leading to a growing friendship. The series is a detailed relatable depiction of lives that will engage the audience and aims to add a new milestone to its repertoire. Sparking curiosity among millennials, the teaser crossed over 800,000 views while the official trailer that premiered on 12th October crossed over 200,000 views within a span of 24 hours.
Directed by Anant Singh Bhaatu, the series stars well known young artists such as Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and Rashmi Agdekar. The first episode of the series was released today on TVF and Girliyapa.
Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever says, “With the emergence of digital what remains unchanged, is the art of storytelling. We do focus on multiple technological details but content is a primary cornerstone. Over these years we have successfully changed the dynamics and reached out to the audience who seldom watch television with web-series and branded contents which have balanced Brand messages in engaging stories."
Talking about TVF’s first release post lockdown, Arunabh Kumar, Founder and Chairman of TVF, who is working as the CEO of his latest comic book venture Indusverse, says, “We have been through a tough time in the lockdown which brought businesses to a halt, but I am happy to see TVF getting back to telling great stories with Girliyapa’s The Interns. Cheers to Vijay and team TVF for a great start in post COVID-19 world.”
TVF has had a long-standing relationship with Procter as they have collaborated for churning out successful content. And not only this, TVF is the only network that has defined diversity by associating with key brands like Unacademy, AMFI, Tata Motors, OLA Cabs, etc. With recent hit shows like ‘Cubicles, ‘Kota Factory’ and ‘Panchayat’, TVF stands for telling great stories and the mission is to create a compelling script that can ultimately be relatable amongst their target audience.
(We got this information in a press release).