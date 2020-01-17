TVF’s The Screen Patti collaborates with Likee

To participate, Likeers need to create funny videos using the audio file of the famous dialogue from the first episode of the series and share with friends with #itsallawkward. So far, the videos generated with the hashtag have garnered millions of views. The users are contributing creative videos with astounding facial expressions to the dialogue, making it one of the most famous campaigns on Likee. As the web-series progresses, Likee's filter library will be updated with more popular dialogues from the series for Likeers to create funny videos. As a part of the collaboration, the actors of the web-series will also launch their official Likee account to engage with their fans on the platform.