Uber rides just got better and cheaper for Amazon Prime Subscribers

The offers are part of Amazon Prime Day that is scheduled to take place in India on July 23 and 24.
Uber and Amazon Prime are here to make your day even better. As a part of their extended association, they launched a campaign, unlocking a host of exclusive benefits to Prime customers on Uber while using Amazon Pay. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to book an UberPremier at the price of UberGo for a period of 6 months. Additionally, they’ll also be able to avail a 20% discount or up to INR 60 valid for up to 3 trips per month, on Uber Auto, Moto, Rentals, and Intercity for a duration of 3 months by simply connecting their Amazon Pay wallet on Uber and using it for booking trips.
With travel fully opening up and near-complete recovery across various travel use cases, the campaign is designed to benefit the customer in a way that makes travel rewarding. Complementing high travel demand, the campaign is perfectly timed for a launch as a part of Amazon's much-awaited and much anticipated annual two-day sales bonanza, Amazon Prime Day in India. The Uber benefits will be available to Amazon Prime customers across India and Uber will serve as an exclusive ridesharing partner to Amazon.
Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Akshay Sahi, Director - Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India said, “It is Amazon Prime’s constant effort to provide exceptional value to our Prime members to make their everyday experiences better, be it with Free Fast delivery, Exclusive Shopping, Blockbuster Entertainment, or Ad-Free Music. We recognize that Prime members are always on the go, and with this association they can enjoy even more comfort and convenience on their travel with Uber. We are gearing up for our sixth Prime Day in India which is going to be bigger, better, and packed with unmatched shopping and entertainment offers for all Prime members. Free ride upgrades to Uber Premier and 20% discount on Uber rides now make this Prime Day even more special.”
Commenting on the extended partnership, Abhilekh Kumar, director, business development, Uber India South Asia said “With resurgent travel demand in India, we’re delighted to extend our partnership with Amazon to benefit its subscribers across the country. It reiterates our commitment to provide our valued customers with the very best of benefits and value propositions. The tie-up with Amazon further strengthens our endeavor to continually innovate and meet our customers where they are. We also hope to showcase the magical Uber experience to the vast network of Amazon Prime subscribers.”
The campaign with Amazon today is yet another example of customer-centricity of both the companies to accrue benefits to their users through the rewarding experiences. In February 2021, Uber and Amazon Pay came together to install 40,000 plastic screens in Uber Autos across seven Indian cities in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Jaipur. These screens acted as a protective barrier between drivers and riders, facilitating social distancing and the best possible safety standards while on an Uber Auto trip.