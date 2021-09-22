UDAAN – Dare to Dream by ZEE Hindustan

Many other panelists, namely Gaurav Beriwal, Sanjay Jhunjhunwala, Nitiz Murdia, Pradeep Aggarwal, Dr Suborno Bose, Subrata Ray, Satvinder Singh Saluja, Ajay Chaudhary, Ashish Desai and Ashish Shah were a part of the event as well. They spoke about innovation in business, new opportunities in these times, inspirational entrepreneurs' stories, and issues about how their respective industries were impacted due to covid.

ZEE Hindustan CEO, Purushottam Vaishnava along with Managing Editor Shamsher Singh, launched the new theme song of ZEE Hindustan on this occasion. Mr. Vaishnava inaugurated the event saying, "ZEE Hindustan is proud to celebrate the people who gave wings to the economy and inspired everyone with their sportsmanship in such difficult times. I salute all the people present today and thank them for the wonderful contribution and keeping the spirits of our country high!"