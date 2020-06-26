Udemy launches its first ad campaign in India – Learning Made Easy

The brand conceptualized it's own ad campaign to provide customers a wide range of online courses.
Udemy, the largest global marketplace for learning and teaching online, has launched its first Ad campaign in India. The campaign highlights how Udemy makes learning really easy.
In these unprecedented times when a pandemic has changed the way we live and work, learning is the new currency that can help us succeed as individuals, as a workforce, and as a society.
The focus of the campaign is to spotlight how Udemy provides consumers affordable access to a wide choice of online courses for all the skills needed to meet the demands of our ever-changing world. The campaign commences from this week and will run till mid-July.
The campaign also demonstrates Udemy’s commitment to invest further in India, its second-largest market in the world. This campaign has been conceptualized by Udemy’s in-house creative team and it is a step towards companies’ goal to localize its marketing efforts in the country.
On Udemy, millions of students are mastering new skills from 57,000 expert instructors teaching over 150,000 online courses in topics from programming and data science to marketing and hobby courses. In India, over 5 million students are learning new skills on Udemy.
(We got this information from apress release.)