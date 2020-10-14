UFO introduces new rate card to support the film industry

The announcement by the Central Government and many of the State Governments has come as a welcome relief to more than 9600 screens across the country. The next few weeks being crucial to the revival of the cinema industry, it is important that content comes to the cinemas which in turn will bring footfalls, revive confidence amongst audiences and reinstate lakhs of jobs across the film industry. Being cognisant of the difficult times the industry is going through, the impact of reduced capacity due to social distancing and the fact that the footfalls would be uncertain, we are introducing temporary measures to support the film producers/distributors and exhibitors by introducing reductions or changes in our rate card.