UFO Moviez forays into film distribution

To begin with, UFO Moviez has also partnered with Jio Studios for the nationwide distribution of their upcoming movies Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi and Aadhar.

Keeping technology led advancements as the core driving factor, UFO Moviez strives to achieve greater transparency by providing content to exhibitors with computerized ticketing system and foster a regular and timely reporting and settlement of dues culture. The model based on revenue share will eliminate minimum guarantee (MG) system and deliver economies of scale for cinema operators thereby strengthening small to large-scale film studios. Through its extensive network, UFOwill amplify the distribution reach and present an all-year round regional, and independent content line-up covering 52-weeks. Catering to the diverse audience of India, it will take regional movies to relevant audiences across the country; it will also bring popular south Indian dubbed films to the Hindi speaking market.