UFO Moviez partners with The Collective Artists Network

- The Collective Artists Network will be able to accelerate the monetization of its social media assets by having access not only to UFO’s experienced pan-India team of sales and marketing professionals but also to its existing base of over 2000 clients across segments.

- UFO will be able to expand its reach in the fast-growing social media advertising segment in addition to its core business of in-cinema advertising.

- The association will help provide higher and quicker monetization of influencer management and branded content (via celebrities and social media influencers) for brand-building activities for a variety of industries.