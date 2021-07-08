Ultimate Battle launches Battlegrounds Mobile India on its platform

“At Ultimate Battle we are very excited to launch BGMI on our platform which is an exclusive Indian game as we strive to provide the esports community with the gaming events, content, and more through our online esports platform which caters to more than 3,00,000 registered gamers. The pre-registration phase has already marked a great success with 40 million Indian gamers which will continue to grow. We will host multiple online tournaments as it's the favourite game among the Indian gamers which is making a much-awaited coming back. We'll also be looking into adding BGMI to our flagship tournament All India Esports league (AIEL), which will be launched this month," said Mr. Tarun Gupta, Founder, Ultimate Battle.