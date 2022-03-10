UniGigs' marketing campaign #BeingCommittedIsOptional is stirring the way people think about commitment

UniGigs' marketing approach focuses on forging a connection between freelancing and new commitments, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. To bridge the gap and create awareness around the same, UniGigs launched a campaign - #BeingCommittedIsOptional that went live in the month of February, also called the ‘month of love’. The idea of the campaign is based on the reality that, unlike in relationships, being committed at work is discretionary. It emphasizes the concept that while commitment is voluntary, work is not. As a result, hiring freelancers is a win-win situation. The UniGigs marketing campaign has been a huge hit with the public as they made it a humorous topic without being disrespectful. Fark has drawn a common ground between commitment and freelancing, through a series of adverts and posts. The campaign has caught the eyes of meme pages and captured the irony which has made it popular among the masses. The agency also ran a contest on the same lines, designing creatives keeping in mind the idea of #BeingCommittedIsOptional and got 100+ organic entries for the same.