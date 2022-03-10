UniGigs' marketing campaign #BeingCommittedIsOptional is stirring the way people think about commitment

In nations such as France, Germany, and Spain, nearly half of the freelance professionals have a postgraduate degree and at least five years of industry experience. With this pool of talent available, numerous startups are looking into employing the best freelancers.
UniGigs is a new age Indian platform that helps youngsters tap their professional potential by connecting them with startups who require freelancers. It provides a safe and secure environment for the freelancers to grow and achieve financial independence. So, if you want to hire a freelancer or work as a freelancer, UniGigs is the one stop solution for all your work needs.
UniGigs' marketing approach focuses on forging a connection between freelancing and new commitments, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. To bridge the gap and create awareness around the same, UniGigs launched a campaign - #BeingCommittedIsOptional that went live in the month of February, also called the ‘month of love’. The idea of the campaign is based on the reality that, unlike in relationships, being committed at work is discretionary. It emphasizes the concept that while commitment is voluntary, work is not. As a result, hiring freelancers is a win-win situation. The UniGigs marketing campaign has been a huge hit with the public as they made it a humorous topic without being disrespectful. Fark has drawn a common ground between commitment and freelancing, through a series of adverts and posts. The campaign has caught the eyes of meme pages and captured the irony which has made it popular among the masses. The agency also ran a contest on the same lines, designing creatives keeping in mind the idea of #BeingCommittedIsOptional and got 100+ organic entries for the same.
On talking about the execution of the campaign, Yash Joshi, Founder of Fark: Creative Agency shared, “February is all about love and commitments, so we know going anti-commitment specifically during valentines would surely grab eyeballs and we were right. While being creative and witty, we’ve tried to portray the benefits of hiring a freelancer as well as emphasized on the fact that it’s better to not be committed than being committed and hating it. We’ve been witty as well as respectful to all the communities, and definitely left the audience feeling awestruck by the ironical elements”
Talking about the experience of working on this campaign ,Devaansh Bahl, co-founder and CEO of UniGigs said, “If we were asked to describe the tone of our brand, we’d say we’re informative, knowledgeable yet humorous and witty. This campaign resonates perfectly with our brand in the sense that it’s portraying all the information in a non-serious way and still making the point. It has been a huge success and we’re glad we said yes to the campaign.”
(We got this information in a press release).