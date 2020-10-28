UNIQLO launches AIRism Mask in India

The center of the mask employs a filter that delivers a bacterial filtration efficiency of 99%, blocking droplets and protecting the skin from bacteria, virus-contaminated particles, and pollen
Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces that it will launch the AIRism Mask in India on October 12. Face masks are a simple and effective means of staying healthy in these challenging times. Today, face masks have become an essential item and UNIQLO catered to the customer requests and developed a mask that would optimize protection and comfort in daily use. The AIRism Mask reflects the UNIQLO commitment to making everyone’s life better through LifeWear.
A unique triple layer structure enhances performance
The AIRism Mask employs a triple-layer structure that enhances the performance that is essential for such items. The center of the mask employs a filter that delivers a bacterial filtration efficiency of 99%, blocking droplets and protecting the skin from bacteria, virus-contaminated particles, and pollen (1). Sandwiching the filter is AIRism mesh fabric. In addition, the triple-layer structure has a UPF 40 rating, so it cuts 90% of ultraviolet rays.