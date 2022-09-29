United Breweries launches new Heineken® Silver in India

Heineken®'s latest beer innovation provides the consumers with a premium, smooth-tasting beer that breaks from the socialising traditions of the past to refresh the drinking moments of today.
United Breweries, the country's largest beer manufacturer and part of the Amsterdam-based HEINEKEN group, today announced the launch of Heineken® Silver, a smooth and refreshing beer that provides Indian consumers with a premium beverage that is truly designed for everyday social occasions.
Heineken® Silver is brewed by seasoned master brewers using natural ingredients, including Heineken®'s famous A-yeast and quality pure malt.
Rishi Pardal, managing director, United Breweries, said, "Guided by our purpose of brewing the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world, we are always looking to bring products to the market that match the needs of our consumers and keep up with ever-changing taste preferences across generations. We see modern consumers seeking beverages that are light, easy-to-drink and fit in well with their social occasions and Heineken® Silver is perfectly designed for these moments. We are confident that the smooth and refreshing Heineken® Silver will herald a new era of premiumisation in the Indian beer market."
Rajeev Sathyesh, Asia-Pacific director, brand – Heineken®, said, "We are excited to launch this new member of the Heineken® family, Heineken® Silver, in India. This delightfully refreshing, smooth and easy-to-drink lager has received a lot of love in our other markets globally. We are confident that it will also appeal to the new generation of beer drinkers in India. Heineken® Silver is brewed as an all-round crowd pleaser and the perfect partner to celebrate authentic moments of joy."
Heineken® Silver is available in both on- and off-trade retail channels in Bengaluru. Heineken® Silver's 330-ml pint is priced at Rs 120, the 500-ml can at Rs 160 and the 650-ml bottle at Rs 200 across off-trade retail outlets in Bengaluru. The beer comes in a sleek silver can and the iconic green bottle. Heineken® Silver will also be launched in other markets in the next few months.
Heineken® Silver has a smooth and refreshing taste, retaining the signature fruity aroma of Heineken® Original with a balanced, though slightly lower bitterness.