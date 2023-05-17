Uniting Forces for a Greener Future: Sustainable Is Attainable Fest by Tata Power & Network18 Sets the Stage for India's Clean Energy Revolution

Avinash Kaul, chief executive officer, Network18 (Broadcast) & Managing Director A+E Networks, said, “Our partnership with Tata Power to drive the Green Energy Culture in India is fuelled by our commitment to build awareness and empower the Indian consumers with the knowledge that inspires them to adopt and demand cleaner energy. Over the past few months, we have engaged with our varied audiences across News Channels and Digital Properties with compelling content showcasing how sustainability is attainable. The SIA Fest elevates the movement by instilling conversations amongst policy makers, key opinion leaders, and consumers to drive an attitudinal shift towards sustainable energy.”