Unity Bank unveils brand identity

Depicts technological edge & customer centricity.
Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd (Unity Bank), a new age, digital first Bank, promoted by Centrum Financial Services Ltd (Centrum) with Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd (BharatPe) as a joint investor, unveiled its modern and attractive logo.
The name Unity signifies inclusiveness, conveying the message that we are a Bank for everyone. The creative rendering of the logo is suggestive of offering technologically driven, efficient banking services to a wide spectrum of customers. The logo is derived from the alphabet ‘U’, from the name Unity. The horizontal lines inter-woven into the alphabet, resemble a Hashtag and symbolizes a dual visual strategy; the convergence of technology and the bringing together of people, reflecting customer centricity. Using a colour combination of ‘New Gold’ and ‘Deep Slate’, the logo communicates the promise of a bright and solid future.
Unity Bank endeavours to offer comprehensive banking services along with ease of accessibility, reach and speed, using a combination of superior technology and expert banking services. Rising smartphone penetration, and India’s thrust on Digital Banking, will provide a major boost to financial inclusion. We are committed to make new-age banking products, that are accessible to all Indians and our logo is depictive of our vision for the Bank.
