Unity Bank unveils brand identity

The name Unity signifies inclusiveness, conveying the message that we are a Bank for everyone. The creative rendering of the logo is suggestive of offering technologically driven, efficient banking services to a wide spectrum of customers. The logo is derived from the alphabet ‘U’, from the name Unity. The horizontal lines inter-woven into the alphabet, resemble a Hashtag and symbolizes a dual visual strategy; the convergence of technology and the bringing together of people, reflecting customer centricity. Using a colour combination of ‘New Gold’ and ‘Deep Slate’, the logo communicates the promise of a bright and solid future.