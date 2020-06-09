“Unlock your business in lockdown” - The new digital campaign by Bluehost inspires small businesses to get online

The campaign aims to build awareness for Bluehost’s solutions to create an online presence to stay connected with customers or to start a new project.
Bluehost, an Endurance International Group company and top-rated web host by WordPress.org, has launched a new digital marketing campaign to inspire small business owners to go online and unlock the potential of their business during the COVID-19 lockdown.
COVID-19 has created unique challenges for small businesses spanning from disruptions to supply to reduced demand and inability to physically service customers. This has resulted in many businesses not being able to keep their doors open. This also has been a time when many professionals have considered starting a business online due to fear of losing their jobs. The campaign aims to build awareness for Bluehost’s solutions to create an online presence to stay connected with customers or to start a new project.
As per a study by Endurance and Zinnov in Dec ‘19, there are nearly 8 million small businesses in the emerging segment, a new family of SMBs which are using online products/solutions to earn their living. These emerging businesses are present on social media but do not have a website. A website provides greater control and customisation, it enables a business to close the sales process by integrating a payment solution, and lends credibility to the business.
Bluehost offers small business owners and web professionals the tools they need to create their own web presence and unlock their business’s potential. This includes optimized WordPress experience that includes automatic installations, upgrade to the latest WordPress version, and thousands of themes and plugins to create online presence in an easy, secure and fast manner.
WordPress enjoys the distinction of being the most preferred content management system (CMS) of small businesses and entrepreneurs. It’s popularity comes from the platform’s free and simple CMS that makes it possible for anyone, regardless of levels of technical knowledge, to create impressive websites.
“There will be a wider adoption of online communication, collaboration and commerce with COVID-19 as businesses need to adopt contactless means of continuing operations. We are committed to helping small businesses with tools to create an online presence.”, said Mitika Kulshreshtha, VP - Marketing, Endurance APAC, parent company of web presence brands like HostGator, Bluehost, ResellerClub and BigRock. “With Bluehost and Wordpress, small business owners have a simple and intuitive solution to build their website. This comes with expert customer support at no extra cost to assist the user on their online journey.”
The campaign has been created with creative support from Indigo Consulting, a part of Publicis Groupe.
(We got this information from a press release.)