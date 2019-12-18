UnscentedHappiness to showcase the mother-baby bond

Mother Sparsh - India's leading organic & eco-friendly baby care products brand is successfully running an online campaign on Instagram & Facebook called #UnscentedHappiness. Began in November 2019, the campaign is an extension of Mother Sparsh's focus on using eco-friendly products for children. Their naturally assembled 99% pure water-based baby wipes are equivalent to the natural as love and care of a mother. To further emphasize on this, Mother Sparsh's #UnscentedHappiness campaign is all about the happiness of mothers with their kids and a mother’s pledge to choose purity over artificial for her little one.
With an aim to expand its reach to new mothers, #UnscentedHappiness campaign focuses on new members to participate and follow their social media pages. The campaign will be live till 31st December 2019 and 10 lucky participants stand a chance to win a shopping voucher of Rs. 2000 each until 14th December 2019.
Rishu Gandhi, Founder, and head brand strategist, Mother Sparsh, "Mother Sparsh is primarily known for its eco-friendly water-based baby wipes and other environment-friendly products. The ongoing campaign #UnscentedHappiness is all about the bond and happiness of mothers with their kids. As per our internal study, many people find it difficult to come across the right products for their kids and we hope more mothers who want nothing less than the best for their children will join us in the mission via this campaign." She further added "We will continue to make similar campaigns on social media so that more people in need of the right baby products can discover us easily."
Approx 1 million women will be involved in the campaign and more are joining with each passing day to date. To join the campaign, one can click on the link https://bit.ly/2DCTSIp and follow the steps mentioned below:
• Like the pinned post on #UnscentedHappiness
• Follow the Mother Sparsh page on Instagram and Facebook
• Tag three friends and ask them to follow the same
• DM us the screenshots and share the image with your baby
