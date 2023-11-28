Unveiling the untold stories: Survivors of 26/11 share tales of courage & resilience

The podcast is available on all leading podcast platforms.
93.5 RED FM, the private radio and entertainment network has announced the release of its latest podcast series, “Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond.” The podcast delves into the stories of those who lived through the tragic events of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
In this podcast series consisting of six episodes, survivors share their unimaginable stories, providing detailed accounts of their close brushes with death and the profound effects that night had on their lives. Each episode of the series explores a different aspect of the survivors' personal journeys. Listeners will be captivated by the remarkable resilience and determination displayed by these individuals in the face of hardship..
Reflecting on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated “At Red FM, we believe storytelling has the potential to evoke emotions and establish empathy. One such story that we believe deserves to be told is that of the survivors of the Mumbai terrorist attacks of 2008. Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond is our way of celebrating the indomitable human spirit that prevailed over all odds. With the firsthand accounts of these survivors, we are honored to be presenting gripping narratives, and heart-wrenching testimonials and share the profound lessons learned from that dark chapter in our history.”
The podcast is available on all leading podcast platforms.
(We got this information in a press release.)