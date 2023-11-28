Unveiling the untold stories: Survivors of 26/11 share tales of courage & resilience

Reflecting on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated “At Red FM, we believe storytelling has the potential to evoke emotions and establish empathy. One such story that we believe deserves to be told is that of the survivors of the Mumbai terrorist attacks of 2008. Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond is our way of celebrating the indomitable human spirit that prevailed over all odds. With the firsthand accounts of these survivors, we are honored to be presenting gripping narratives, and heart-wrenching testimonials and share the profound lessons learned from that dark chapter in our history.”