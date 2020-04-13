Up late? Catch The Walking Dead late night binge, every night at 11 PM on Star World

Coming with an intense story line, this post-apocalyptic America has a virus outbreak which has created shambling undead creatures – call them what you want — zombies, walkers, biters, or roamers, and they are here with one mission: To feed on human flesh! Following perhaps the most popularized apocalyptic scenario, the show, currently on its season 10, has left us all at a cliffhanger – a zombie horde surrounding a hospital where survivors are hiding! Throughout all seasons, the series follows a small group of close-knit survivors as they’re forced to band together and fend off evil on all fronts in an attempt to rebuild society.