UP Tak hits 10 Million YouTube subscribers

“Last year we all celebrated News Tak achieving the 10 million subscribers’ milestone. We had an internal competition amongst Crime Tak, Sports Tak, and UP Tak, each vying to reach this remarkable milestone first. I am happy to announce that UP Tak emerged victorious in this spirited race, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Navratri and just before the onset of general elections. The competition between Crime Tak and Sports Tak will persist until the next opportunity,” remarked Kalli Purie, vice-chairperson India Today Group.