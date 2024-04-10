UP Tak hits 10 Million YouTube subscribers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
UP Tak is the digital-first channel from the India Today Group.
UP Tak, the digital-first channel from the India Today Group, has crossed the 10 Million YouTube subscribers. Alongside, the channel also has a steadily growing website, www.uptak.in.
UP Tak has been at the forefront in covering the news from across Uttar Pradesh. This achievement of reaching 1 crore subscribers accentuates the channel's focus on providing top-notch news coverage spanning politics and trending topics from the state.
“Last year we all celebrated News Tak achieving the 10 million subscribers’ milestone. We had an internal competition amongst Crime Tak, Sports Tak, and UP Tak, each vying to reach this remarkable milestone first. I am happy to announce that UP Tak emerged victorious in this spirited race, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Navratri and just before the onset of general elections. The competition between Crime Tak and Sports Tak will persist until the next opportunity,” remarked Kalli Purie, vice-chairperson India Today Group.
UP Tak is the second in the universe of Tak channels to achieve the 10 Million landmark. The first one was the national news channel, News Tak.
With a clear editorial focus to cover the Indian politics from across the country, UP Tak plays a critical role. UP Tak’s website reports news around politics of the state and its impact on the national level in a focused and unbiased manner. It also gives detailed and factual coverage of news related to the interests of the general public, including politics, crime, health, education, careers, jobs, society, religion, and tourism in Uttar Pradesh.
In the last couple of years, Tak group of channels have successfully moved to native-platforms in various geographies like Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. Cumulatively, in the last financial year, the digital first channels have a reach of more than 12 billion video views on YouTube.
