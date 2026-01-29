UP Tak hosts ‘Viksit UP Baithak’ in Jhansi to discuss state development

UP Tak, the digital-first news platform from the India Today Group, hosted the ‘Viksit UP Baithak’ on 29 January in Jhansi. The event focused on conversations around development, governance and sectoral priorities in Uttar Pradesh.

The baithak aimed to provide a forum for dialogue on the state’s growth trajectory, highlighting issues, aspirations and policy approaches shaping Uttar Pradesh’s future. Discussions brought together voices from governance, education, healthcare, industry and sports.

The event featured participation from senior officials and public representatives, including Awanish Kumar Awasthi, former IAS officer and advisor to the Chief Minister; Sanjay Kumar Khatri, IAS and CEO of the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority; state ministers Hargovind Kushwaha and Manoharlal Panth; along with academics, industry leaders and sports professionals.

Participants included Mukesh Pandey, vice-chancellor; Abhinav Gaur, director, Shatam Jeeva; Rajeev Babbar, president, Laghu Udyog Bharati; Mukesh Mishra, managing director and chairman, Royal City Developer; coaches Ashok Dhyanchand and Subodh Khandekar; and athlete Shivam Anand.

Commenting on the initiative, Milind Khandekar, Managing Editor, TAK Channels, said, “The Viksit UP Baithak has been created as a platform for honest, informed, and forward-looking discussions on Uttar Pradesh’s development priorities. As the state continues to make significant strides across sectors, it is important to create spaces where decision-makers and experts can exchange ideas, address challenges, and explore practical solutions grounded in real experiences.”

All sessions from the baithak, including conversations and panel discussions, will be available on the UP Tak YouTube channel.



