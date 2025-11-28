UP Tak hosts ‘Viksit UP Baithak’ in Meerut

UP Tak, the digital-first news platform from the India Today Group, held its ‘Viksit UP Baithak’ in Meerut on Thursday, bringing together voices from governance, industry, healthcare, education and regional business networks. The discussion centred on the state’s development agenda and the on-ground realities surrounding ongoing initiatives under the ‘Viksit UP’ vision.

As Uttar Pradesh positions itself as a future-ready state, the Baithak provided a forum to examine administrative challenges, sectoral gaps and citizens’ priorities. Participants also reflected on the state’s wider economic and infrastructure ambitions.

The session featured senior figures including Awanish Kumar Awasthi, former IAS and chief advisor to the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh; Rakesh Singh, CEO of Jewar International Airport; Shalabh Goel, managing director, NCRTC; Dr Sandeep Garg of Nutrina Hospital; Varun Aggarwal, AEDCO developers; Manoj Gaur, chairman, Gaurs Group; Yogesh Mohan Gupta, chairman, IIMT; Dr Shivesh Pratap, ACCMAN Institute of Management; F.C. Mago, Pashchimanchal Zone, DICCI; and representatives from IIA and regional industry bodies.

Commenting on the initiative, Milind Khandekar, managing editor, TAK Channels, said: “The Viksit UP Baithak is our effort to bring the most influential voices of Uttar Pradesh onto a single platform. As the state accelerates major infrastructure projects, economic expansion, and social reforms, meaningful dialogue becomes more important than ever.”

He added that UP Tak aims to expand its coverage beyond political reporting by facilitating conversations between policymakers, business leaders, sector experts and citizens.

Panels and interviews from the Baithak will be available on the UP Tak YouTube channel for wider audience access.



