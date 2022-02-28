upGrad ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as the Brand Ambassador

“Education is certainly a very critical space where we are not just offering learning opportunities but are also committing towards nurturing lives and building a future. Therefore, we take responsible marketing very seriously, and in that respect, what better than having a personality like Amit ji’s that carries so much faith and respect,” said Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad. “Our marketing strategies are at the core of evolving industry dynamics and therefore, keeping in mind the market sentiments and audience appeal, we have taken a conscious call, which is also aligned with upGrad’s brand value of having a celebrity that resonates credibility and shall have a lasting impact on our viewers. We are elated to have Amit ji on-board and drive future developments which in turn shall further solidify our ambition of positioning upGrad as a household name, wherever they say higher education.”