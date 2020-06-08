Urban Company launches UC Safe Salon campaign - Aims to serve 2 Lakh customers in June

Over 1 Lac women had signed up for the Salon services waitlist program from across the country during the last 2 months of lockdown.
Urban Company, India and the UAE’s largest home services platform, today unveiled its UC Safe Salon campaign. The campaign encourages women to try Urban Company salon services while reassuring that it is the most hygienic salon for all their essential needs in the post COVID world.
During the lockdown, Urban Company had put in place a waitlist program and got a response from over 1 lakh women who were keen to book UC Salon services post the lockdown.
The UC Safe Salon campaign will be kickstarted with a TVC featuring TV veterans Neena Kulkarni and Shweta Tiwari who have themselves availed UC services and want to spread the message why Urban Company is the safest salon at home option. Various other influencers are also joining the campaign on digital to spread awareness about the company’s reopening of services and new techniques.
Urban Company is taking the following safety measures as they deliver salon at home services:
Single use products/sachets and sanitized tools
Low contact roll on waxing and threading for maximum hygiene
Beauticians follow WHO guidelines and undergo daily temperature checks before service
Beauticians wear masks and gloves while performing the service
While providing Low Contact threading beauticians wrap thread around their neck which was never done before
In roll on (contact less) waxing, a fresh single use cartridge is used in every service and is applied directly to the skin with minimal human touch
Commenting on the campaign, Rahul Deorah, VP Marketing, Urban Company, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of UC Safe Salon campaign where we assure consumers of the safety and hygiene standards of our salon services. The last 2 months, we have been revising and retraining our beauticians on the new techniques of certain services that traditionally required high contact, such as threading and waxing. We expect 2 Lakh customers to book UC Salon at home for women services and look forward to a positive response from them.”
