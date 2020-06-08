Urban Company launches UC Safe Salon campaign - Aims to serve 2 Lakh customers in June

Commenting on the campaign, Rahul Deorah, VP Marketing, Urban Company, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of UC Safe Salon campaign where we assure consumers of the safety and hygiene standards of our salon services. The last 2 months, we have been revising and retraining our beauticians on the new techniques of certain services that traditionally required high contact, such as threading and waxing. We expect 2 Lakh customers to book UC Salon at home for women services and look forward to a positive response from them.”