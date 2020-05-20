Urban Company partners with Pristyn Care for telemedicine and COVID-19 testing of service partners

There are three ways in which Urban Company identifies a service partner for doctor consultation. Either the service partner self reports herself as sick, or their body temperature is above 99-degree Fahrenheit in the daily check-ups, or their Aarogya Setu app status is "at risk" or “unwell”. Thereafter, a free doctor consultation is facilitated by one of Pristyn Care's super specialist doctors, trained in COVID-19 assessments. If advised by the doctor, the service partner is tested for COVID-19 through Pristyn Care's network of 50+ ICMR approved partnered labs across 20 cities. These tests are mostly done through home collection of samples by trained phlebotomists equipped with PPE kits. Till the test results are declared, partners are required to self quarantine, and can avail benefits of Urban Company's paid sick leave program.