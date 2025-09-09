Urban Jungle Bags gets a podcast-style ad with Samay Raina and Ashish Chanchlani

Comedian Samay Raina recently teamed up with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani in a reel for Urban Jungle Bags. Viraj Sheth's Monk Entertainment has facilitated this collaboration.

The video played out like a mock podcast, with Raina welcoming Chanchlani before the conversation quickly drifted into brand mentions. The conversation started with talk of past collaborations and memories but quickly kept returning to the backpack on display.

Throughout the clip, Samay Raina highlighted the bag’s features, including multiple compartments, extra space for laptops and files, and a dedicated USB charging slot. The running joke came from Raina repeatedly stressing that the bag “has a USB slot,” turning a simple feature into a humorous refrain.

Their conversation also touched on lawsuits and long gaps in content uploads, with Raina playfully referencing Ashish Chanchlani’s recent controversy involving the Indian latent case. He further teased Chanchlani about his past collaboration with actor Elli AvrRam.

This format is not new for Raina. Earlier, he appeared with creator Apoorva Makhija, known as The Rebel Kid, in a reel for skincare brand Deconstruct. That collaboration was also staged as a podcast-style chat, with self-aware humour used to fold the product into the dialogue.