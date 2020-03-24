Usha International announces a new sewing machine campaign

Aimed at amplifying consumer connect and engagement within the southern region, the 50 second television commercial has been launched in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In the TV commercial southern star Keerthy is featured as a blushing bride, who enters her new home and is welcomed with the familiar and warm embrace of an Usha sewing machine gifted to her by her in-laws. It captures the bond between a daughter-in-law and her in-laws beautifully. A separate 10 sec promo commercial will also be aired to announce the promotional offer of free Sewing Kit worth Rs. 500/- with every Usha Janome sewing machine.