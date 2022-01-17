News18 Rajasthan & News18 MP/CG launches special campaign to urge viewers to get fully vaccinated and alongside, take mandatory precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
As India enters third wave, immunizing the entire population resonates as the only solution to tackle the coronavirus scare efficiently. The increase in cases in last few days and spread of the new variant ‘Omicron’ is a sign that the country’s vaccination drive needs further reinforcement. Booster shots to health and frontline workers including those above 60 years of age has already begun, Meanwhile, vaccinations for children between 15 to 18 years is also on, Fostering the objective to share the pressing health and wellness goals among its viewers, News18 Rajasthan & News18 MP/CG have launched a special campaign ‘Vaccine Kavach Ko Na Nahi’.
Through the campaign, the channels urge viewers to get fully vaccinated and alongside, take mandatory precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distance. The channels through its special episodes will highlight the tireless efforts of medical teams and local administration during the peak of pandemic period of respective states. There will be stories around bursting myth those are still prevailing in rural areas of states. Campaign will also help the viewers comprehend the unwelcome consequences of the pandemic that aggravate because of ignorance and unpreparedness.
(We got this information in a press release).