As India enters third wave, immunizing the entire population resonates as the only solution to tackle the coronavirus scare efficiently. The increase in cases in last few days and spread of the new variant ‘Omicron’ is a sign that the country’s vaccination drive needs further reinforcement. Booster shots to health and frontline workers including those above 60 years of age has already begun, Meanwhile, vaccinations for children between 15 to 18 years is also on, Fostering the objective to share the pressing health and wellness goals among its viewers, News18 Rajasthan & News18 MP/CG have launched a special campaign ‘Vaccine Kavach Ko Na Nahi’.