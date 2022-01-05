‘Vaccine Se Rukegi Teesri Lahar’ – News18 India’s special campaign urging people to get fully vaccinated

The channel urge its viewers to get fully vaccinated and alongside, take mandatory precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
As India speculates the probability of a third wave, immunizing the entire population resonates as the only solution to tackle the coronavirus scare efficiently. The increase in cases in last few days and spread of the new variant ‘Omicron’ is a sign that the country’s vaccination drive needs further reinforcement. India will start giving booster shots to health and frontline workers including those above 60 years of age from next week. Meanwhile, vaccinations for children between 15 to 18 years has already begun. Fostering the objective to share the pressing health and wellness goals among its viewers, News18 India has launched a special campaign ‘Vaccine Se Rukegi Teesri Lahar’. Being the country’s leading Hindi news channel, News18 India have been raising pertinent issues impacting the citizens.
Through the campaign, the channel urge its viewers to get fully vaccinated and alongside, take mandatory precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distance. The channel will also highlight the tireless efforts of medical teams and local administration during the peak of pandemic period. This will help the viewers comprehend the unwelcome consequences of the pandemic that aggravate because of ignorance and unpreparedness. Started from 3rd January, the campaign involves medical practitioners and expert panelists to discuss key interventions that can be taken at both the policy and individual level.
News18 India, through an innovative approach to raising awareness, has garnered unflinching support of viewers in its previous campaigns. The channel aims to further its efforts through regular engagement and high quality relevant content across various subjects.
(We got this information in a press release).