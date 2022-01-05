‘Vaccine Se Rukegi Teesri Lahar’ – News18 India’s special campaign urging people to get fully vaccinated

As India speculates the probability of a third wave, immunizing the entire population resonates as the only solution to tackle the coronavirus scare efficiently. The increase in cases in last few days and spread of the new variant ‘Omicron’ is a sign that the country’s vaccination drive needs further reinforcement. India will start giving booster shots to health and frontline workers including those above 60 years of age from next week. Meanwhile, vaccinations for children between 15 to 18 years has already begun. Fostering the objective to share the pressing health and wellness goals among its viewers, News18 India has launched a special campaign ‘Vaccine Se Rukegi Teesri Lahar’. Being the country’s leading Hindi news channel, News18 India have been raising pertinent issues impacting the citizens.