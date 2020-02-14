Valvoline unveils its’ new TVC ‘Engine Ke Deewane’

Valvoline Cummins, a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants as well as automotive services, has always been a pioneer of innovation and a trustworthy name of its segment. The new campaign by the brand highlights Valvoline as cutting edge engine oil that would always ensure the efficacy of the engine. The TVC stars the celebrated and elegant cricketer Virat Kohli who is the brand ambassador of Valvoline and has enamored the country with his achievements and personality. The campaign conceptualized and developed by Leo Burnett will be launched in the form of a TVC and on digital media with a message of ‘Engine Ke Deewane’. The campaign focusses on strengthening the conversation in the language of the new age automotive enthusiasts, one of them being Virat Kohli himself. The film showcases, how a person who endures their car should opt for Valvoline, as the brand assures its consumer of a superior experience.
The film beautifully reflects on a simple point that the most trusted experts of your cars – the mechanics who are not just passionate about their work but are even emotionally attached to the auto parts put in their complete faith with the brand Valvoline as they are the true “Engine Ke Deewane”. The film also shows Virat Kohli sharing his experience that he trusts Valvoline as it has a lineage of more than 150 years where the brand has been constantly reinventing lubricants with breakthrough innovations customized to the needs of the Indian market.
The showcased product by Valvoline Cummins now has an ‘easy-pour’ packaging with anti-glug technology that would ensure a clean pour every time. The brand always invests in harnessing the expertise it has garnered over the years and manufactures products that thrive for excellence.
Sandeep Kalia, chief executive officer of Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, said, “Through this campaign, we want to establish strong communication with the progressive, responsible and technologically aware automotive enthusiasts. Our campaign focuses on enlightening the consumers on how significant are lubricants for maintaining the performance quotient of an engine. We have tried to communicate the features of our product in the language of our audience. Virat Kohli turned out to be the perfect fit. His image as an automotive enthusiast helped us drive the campaign message of trusting Valvoline further– the brand preferred by those who want the best for their engine.”
Speaking on the campaign, Virat Kohli, Brand ambassador said, “Valvoline is a trusted brand in the engine oil category and what I like most about them is their constant desire to innovate. I'm happy to be associated with a company that continues to be a winner today in their field. "
Commenting on the new TVC, creative director, Leo Burnett, Arjuna Gaur said, “We were surprised to discover that a lot of people are unaware of the engine oil brand being poured into their vehicles. They usually go by what their mechanics recommend. ‘Engine Ke Deewane’ aims at creating more involvement in this category. The TVC is conceptualized in the format showcasing how people who are obsessed with engines, whether a mechanic or a car enthusiast, prefer Valvoline and in turn influence the consumer to trust the brand. It was a mind-boggling experience to work with a brand like Valvoline that celebrates such a strong legacy in the lubricants sector. It takes a lot of courage for a brand to address the message with a dash of humor. ”
