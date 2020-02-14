Valvoline unveils its’ new TVC ‘Engine Ke Deewane’

Valvoline Cummins, a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants as well as automotive services, has always been a pioneer of innovation and a trustworthy name of its segment. The new campaign by the brand highlights Valvoline as cutting edge engine oil that would always ensure the efficacy of the engine. The TVC stars the celebrated and elegant cricketer Virat Kohli who is the brand ambassador of Valvoline and has enamored the country with his achievements and personality. The campaign conceptualized and developed by Leo Burnett will be launched in the form of a TVC and on digital media with a message of ‘Engine Ke Deewane’. The campaign focusses on strengthening the conversation in the language of the new age automotive enthusiasts, one of them being Virat Kohli himself. The film showcases, how a person who endures their car should opt for Valvoline, as the brand assures its consumer of a superior experience.