Vanitha Joins International Color Quality Club

The quality evaluation is composed of two parts – the first part is an evaluation based on objective measurements made on a print test element (WAN-IFRA “Cuboid”) that participants must print five consecutive days of a week chosen by them in the month of March. The second part is a visual inspection of the general print quality by a jury of international newspaper experts. Participating companies must meet the defined quality criteria and should print without any common possible quality defects. This competition rewards those companies that not only print within approved international standards but also establish a fool-proof system for print production.