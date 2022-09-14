Vanity Wagon completes 4 successful years of operation

The recent launch of the Vanity dossier- the first ever clean beauty magazine, is testimony to the brand’s unique vision for success and growth.
Vanity Wagon, India’s first and largest clean beauty marketplace marked its 4th-year milestone this month.
Launched in 2018, Vanity Wagon has showcased incremental growth by expanding its ecommerce portfolio from 10 to 250 brands. This massive expansion has ignited the brand’s ambition for further expansion into different business verticles. The recent launch of the Vanity dossier- the first ever clean beauty magazine, is testimony to the brand’s unique vision for success and growth.
In an endeavour to deliver an enhanced customer experience of choosing toxin-free and natural beauty products, Vanity Wagon has introduced new generation technologies for simplified front end and back end operations. They have successfully managed to achieve T+1 Delivery in Delhi NCR for 90% of orders.
The brand’s growth-oriented success strategy has got the attention and acknowledgement of a consolidated investor network that has bestowed its trust in the brand by completing the third round of investment this year.
The tremendous growth of the company in the clean beauty industry has set a benchmark of excellence. The brand has recently Launched “Better Beauty”, a skincare brand in collaboration with popular TV celebrity Anita Hassanandani Reddy who shares its vision for offering clean and sustainable beauty products.
As a true reflection of an inclusive brand offering the best to its consumers, Vanity Wagon has brought in over 15 K-beauty brands with Benton being the latest, to join the e-commerce platform.
Moreover, nurturing its ambition for encouraging consumption of clean beauty products, the marketplace also collaborated with more than 14 celebrities who actively highlighted conscious beauty consumption through various marketing campaigns.
Speaking on this occasion the founders of Vanity Wagon, Naina and Prateek Ruhail said “Vanity Wagon proudly stands for inclusivity, a value that shines through all our campaigns and products. It has always urged people to accept clean beauty formulas whichare toxin-free and that go well with your skin. It has been wonderful four years and we have grown every step of the way. From collaborating with more than 250 brands to onboradin 12 new talented members into our team, we are so proud of what we have achieved with Vanity Wagon so far and we are truly excited for the journey ahead. We will continue to strive for the best.”
Embarking on a journey to discover ingredients that could be fused with makeup to repair and enrich the skin, Vanity Wagon also launched India’s first and only clean beauty pop up- Mix It Up With Vanity Wagon.
Extending its promise of care beyond the product portfolio, Vanity Wagon has joined hands with Smile Foundation to empower more than 1200 girls by contributing to girl child education.
With a firm foundation and a vision to make conscious shopping a part of the Indian beauty industry, Vanity Wagon proudly celebrates this 4th remarkable milestone.
