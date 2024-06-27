Varanasi to host the final chapter of TOI Dialogues Uttar Pradesh edition

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This event will showcase stories highlighting Varanasi's role in Uttar Pradesh's growth and development.
The Times of India (TOI) Dialogues series concludes its Uttar Pradesh edition in the holy city of Varanasi on June 27. This event will showcase compelling stories highlighting Varanasi's role in Uttar Pradesh's growth and development.
TOI Dialogues, a nationwide series of conclaves, provides a platform for discussions on each region's unique stories, challenges, and opportunities. Following successful events in Gorakhpur and Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh edition now moves to the sacred city of Varanasi.
Previous events featured participants, including UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, BJP MP Ravi Kishan, actors Rasika Dugal, Jimmy Sheirgill, Randeep Hooda, Amit Sial, Faisal Malik, and cricket legend Mohammad Kaif.
Prasad Sanyal, business head of timesofindia.com, expressed excitement about bringing TOI Dialogues to Varanasi, noting the city's blend of ancient heritage and modern development.
TOI Dialogues Varanasi: Event Highlights
The event will open with Pravin Kumar, resident editor of The Times Of India Lucknow, and a keynote address from Awanish K Awasthi, advisor to the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Key sessions include:
'Sporting Spirit: Advancing Athletic Aspirations in Varanasi' featuring athletes Anju Bobby George, Sardar Singh, Rahul Chaudhari, and Puja Tomar.
A discussion on Varanasi's culture and artistic soul with chef Pankaj Bhadoria, actor Shweta Tripathi, folk singer Malini Awasthi, author Yatinder Mishra, and travel influencer Vaishali Seta.
A panel on infrastructure growth impact featuring Pulkit Garg, Deepak Madhok, Sandeep Chaudhary, and Umang Sah.
A session on the intersection of history and modern politics with authors Anuj Dhar and Shefali Vaidya, historians Vikram Sampath and Abhijit Chavda, and journalist Yashwant Deshmukh.
A fireside chat with actor Vikrant Massey on Uttar Pradesh's connection with cinema and the arts.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.