Various Radio stations join forces Under #RadioForIndia campaign

“With great power comes great responsibility” Being true to this proverb, Radio Industry has come together under the umbrella of #RADIOFORINDIA initiative amid the nationwide lockdown to bring out COVID-19 stories. At a time when the world is fighting against coronavirus, radio brands have forgotten their rivalry on market share, revenues and other business metrics. Under this initiative “#RadioForIndia” various radio brands – Fever FM, Nasha, Radio One, Radio Mirchi, Ishq FM, Radio City & Big FMhave joined forces to come together and create awareness about this virus outbreak and bring in more smiles and positivity in the lives of the listeners.
The conversation among the major radio players also extended on the micro-blogging site Twitter. It all started after HT Media's Fever FM posted a light-hearted tweet poking fun at Radio Mirchi.
"Hey Man! Still Khush? @RadioMirchi," wrote Fever FM.
Radio Mirchi replied, “Safe and khush? Auraap?Abhibhibaap?"
Ishq FM joined in with a tweet, “What’s up guys? Doing the ishq without us o what?"
Radio One joined in “Don’t be envious @IshqFM, we are all in this together, we are one world!”
Radio has emerged as one of the most credible sources of information for millions of people in India, according to a recent survey conducted by market consulting firm AZ Research Partners Pvt. Ltd. As many as 82% of the population in metros is tuning to radio amidst nationwide lockdown, according to the survey which was done in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad among the 18+ age group across segments.While the listenership has gone up to 2.36hrs every day during lockdown which is a growth of 23% from pre lockdown days.
This is truly the time when the brandsneed to forget their differences and rivalries and work towards the greater good and display camaraderie to fight this turbulent time together through steps big or small.
(We got this information in a press release.)