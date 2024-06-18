VDO.AI and Indian Express join forces to deliver a digital experience in election season

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In a collaboration, VDO.AI and Indian Express joined forces to deliver a digital experience during the recent election season. By integrating advanced video ad technology across multiple Indian Express properties, we achieved a 2x growth in video impressions and revenue during this general election season compared to the previous period. The partnership resulted in seamless live streaming, efficient ad delivery, and exceptional audience engagement.
With over 100 million monthly unique visitors Indian Express Group's digital platforms are a top destination for news and information in India. Indian Express, and VDO.AI, a video advertising technology, together enhanced the election coverage experience for millions of users. This synergy combined Indian Express’s top-tier journalism with VDO.AI’s technological prowess, creating a powerful platform for real-time content delivery. (Source: Comscore MMX Multi-platform, The Indian Express Group, Total Unique Visitors, Geo – India, Apr 2024)
This partnership underscores the effectiveness of combining quality content with cutting-edge technology. Indian Express's commitment to delivering high-quality news and VDO.AI’s innovative solutions ensured that the live streaming of election content was smooth, engaging, and impactful.
ArjitSachdeva, CTO at VDO.AI said, “Working with Indian Express on this election coverage campaign was a remarkable experience. Our advanced tech stack played a pivotal role in delivering an engaging and seamless experience for millions of users, enhancing the live streaming capabilities of Indian Express's digital platforms. We are proud that VDO.AI’s innovative solutions significantly contributed to setting new benchmarks in digital content delivery."
Echoing this sentiment, Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO of Indian Express Online, said, "Partnering with VDO.AI is enabling us to enhance our live streaming capabilities and engage our viewers in new and meaningful ways. We continue to aggressively invest in our video content offerings across all our brands and have seen a 20x growth in video views and 42x growth in watch time in this election season as compared to the last general elections."
Indian Express and VDO.AI’s joint efforts demonstrate the future of digital content delivery and advertising. By leveraging their respective strengths, they have created a new standard for election coverage in the digital age.
