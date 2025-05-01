VDO.AI marks seven years in AdTech industry

VDO.AI, an advertising technology company, recently marked seven years of being the frontrunners of the AdTech industry. With its proprietary tools and ad formats, VDO.AI has revolutionised video advertising to help its customers maximise their ad spends across OTT/CTV, desktop, and mobile devices.

Founded in 2018 by Amitt Sharma and Arjit Sachdeva, VDO.AI now serves over 2,000 web publishers and 10,000 brands across eight countries. The company delivers more than 20 billion ad impressions each month and has worked with brands such as Hyundai, Flipkart, TATA Taneira, Swiggy, Gujarat Tourism, WWE, and Singapore Tourism.

Speaking of the milestone, Amitt Sharma, founder and CEO of VDO.AI, said, “In the last seven years, we have been driven by the bold mission of disrupting the video advertising landscape through our suite of tech-based video advertising solutions. This mission has helped us achieve a growth rate of 122% over the years, and we are proud of how far we have come in transforming ads into high-impact and meaningful interactions. Looking ahead, we're focused on scaling our product portfolio, deepening our global footprint, and helping our clients generate more ROI from their ads through contextual intelligence and tech-driven solutions.”

On the occasion, Arjit Sachdeva, co-founder, VDO.AI, said, “As the global digital advertising industry races toward the $870 billion mark, it is important for brands and publishers to roll out ads that are relevant, interactive, and monetizable. Over the past seven years, we’ve engineered VDO.AI to lead this evolution with the power of AI. Expanding our client base by 52% YOY across sectors, we’re excited to become one of the frontrunners in the AdTech space. Entering another pivotal year, our focus will remain on building and upgrading our tech stack to conquer advertising challenges and help our clients run high-impact ad campaigns.”

