Vega launches category first Hair Brush Campaign On TV

The TVC is conceptualized by Leo Burnett and captures Ananya Panday.
VEGA, one of the leading personal care appliances and a legacy brand in beauty care accessories in India, has launched its first ever Hair Brush commercial on TV. After successfully launching the 3 in 1 Hair Styler Ad film on TV in August with brand ambassador and Bollywood Glam, Ananya Panday, the new VEGA Hair Brush TVC is a testimony to the credibility brand has built over the years in the world of styling & grooming.
Keeping it playful, young, and vibrant, the TVC is about the importance of hair brushes as an ally that helps the consumers make every day hair care and hairstyling session extraordinary. The TVC is conceptualized by Leo Burnett and captures Ananya Panday emphasizing on the fact, that hair brush is a part of your daily hair regime, alongside showcasing the different types of hair brushes – paddle, round, cushion, flat among others, that suit individual hair care needs the best.
Talking about the TVC, Eiti Singhal, chief marketing officer, Vega Industries Private Limited said, “Being the pioneers of at-home DIY styling and grooming products, we are deeply thrilled and excited for the first-ever launch of Hair Brush campaign on TV. For years VEGA as a brand has played a significant role in head-to-toe grooming and styling regime of the consumers. This campaign, will further amplify brand imagery and catalyze our growth. In the pursuit of penetrating more markets, this youthy high on lifestyle film is a step closer to connect with the evolved and style conscious consumer of today”.
(We got this information in a press release).