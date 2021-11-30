VEGA Makes Its Way as the Styling Partner of Bigg Boss Season 15

VEGA widens its consumer reach and builds more credibility amongst the Gen Z and Millennials.
VEGA, the leading brand in Personal Care Appliances and Beauty Care Accessories, is the pioneer of at-home styling with the vision to make head-to-toe grooming, more convenient, affordable and accessible. VEGA takes pride in having a diverse range of 500+ SKUs which are long lasting, ergonomically designed & efficient to enhance consumer experience.
This time with a Digital first approach, VEGA focused on strategically touching the consumer via OTT, social & other platforms as part of the festive strategy. Bigg Boss over the year has become synonymous to entertainment and style and it has become an obvious choice for brand engagement with modern and youthful outlook. Being a popular choice amongst the Millennials, Bigg Boss gives wide opportunity to brands to showcase their potential & connect to the right target audience. VEGA with its presence on Season 15, has showcased its most loved product, 3 in 1 Hair styler with Ananya Panday as the brand face along with multiple hair dryers, newly launched 11 in 1 Men’s Grooming set and much more. The VEGA 3 in 1 Hair Styler ad encapsulates the lifestyle & multiple usage to straight, crimp or curl your hair by using just one product.
Eiti Singhal,chief marketing officer, VEGA said “Being the forerunner of DIY styling and grooming products, VEGA is paving its way on the success path and becoming a change-maker in the beauty industry. VEGA is tapping the evolved content consumption habits of the consumer – whether it is OTT, entertainment, or mobile. Embellishing as a styling partner of Bigg Boss is undoubtedly going to shoot up our brand engagement on the digital front. This will further catalyze brand’s growth in terms of being more stylish and more desirable for the consumer”.
VEGA making its presence felt across the mainstream platforms, started from August’21. This festive season on VOOT Bigg Boss, brand is advertising heavily and visibility comes in multiple ad formats like - Headliner, Native Display, Mid Roll and Pre Roll, Sponsorship Slate.