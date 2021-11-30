VEGA Makes Its Way as the Styling Partner of Bigg Boss Season 15

This time with a Digital first approach, VEGA focused on strategically touching the consumer via OTT, social & other platforms as part of the festive strategy. Bigg Boss over the year has become synonymous to entertainment and style and it has become an obvious choice for brand engagement with modern and youthful outlook. Being a popular choice amongst the Millennials, Bigg Boss gives wide opportunity to brands to showcase their potential & connect to the right target audience. VEGA with its presence on Season 15, has showcased its most loved product, 3 in 1 Hair styler with Ananya Panday as the brand face along with multiple hair dryers, newly launched 11 in 1 Men’s Grooming set and much more. The VEGA 3 in 1 Hair Styler ad encapsulates the lifestyle & multiple usage to straight, crimp or curl your hair by using just one product.