Verizon and Airtel partner to bring secure enterprise-grade BlueJeans video conferencing to India

“Airtel has always partnered with the best to deliver world-class services to its customers,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel. “We are delighted to collaborate with Verizon to bring Airtel BlueJeans to enterprise and SMB customers in India. Airtel BlueJeans is a highly differentiated video conferencing solution that sets the benchmark with its high levels of security and ease of use. We look forward to building a deep partnership with Verizon to serve the needs of emerging digital India.”