Verve Media and Udaan School join hands to raise funds for providing multi-faceted infrastructure to students

A few kids ran helter skelter in a school nested in the Dhauladhar ranges of the Himalayas, singing songs and chasing each other. The Udaan school had been only a few years old and was proving to be a successful experiment with alternative education and learning systems. Children learnt from their surroundings, to count, to think, to dance and to sing. They filled the walls with colour and happiness, while being nurtured to become aware, sensitive and vibrant individuals. Education was not like any other school, as it included a variety of skills that aren’t in any standard curriculum. The children were taken to nature camps, participated and organized exhibitions of art and science, and learnt a variety of skills like carpentry, pottery.