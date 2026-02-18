VETO ropes in cricket voices for T20 World Cup shows

VETO, a connected TV OTT platform positioned as a family-focused large-screen destination, has announced a creator-led content strategy around the T20 World Cup.

The platform has partnered with Aakash Chopra, Ravichandran Ashwin, S. Badrinath and senior cricket journalist Samip Rajguru for multi-format programming during the tournament. The line-up will feature match previews, post-match analysis, tactical breakdowns, watch-alongs and behind-the-scenes conversations, available on the platform.

Ritu Dhawan, managing director, VETO Streaming Media said: “This initiative strengthens VETO’s vision of becoming a trusted, family-centric digital ecosystem. The T20 World Cup is a high-attention moment, and by bringing together respected former cricketers, credible journalists, and influential digital creators, we are building a differentiated cricket destination. Our goal is to move beyond fragmented consumption and offer audiences one reliable platform for expert analysis, real-time updates, and meaningful engagement throughout the tournament.”

VETO is positioning the offering as a complementary viewing layer for audiences seeking analysis and context beyond live match broadcasts. The move indicates the platform’s attempt to build a recurring cricket content property that extends beyond marquee tournaments, centred on expert-led commentary and digital engagement.



