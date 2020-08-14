VGC crafts a new mark for India’s No. 1 Linen Brand

Packaging that uncovers the scale of the offering

Apart from designing the brand’s new identity, developing the packaging was a crucial aspect of this landmark project. A deeper look at the brand’s offerings revealed its sheer width. The strategic brand architecture exercise laid the foundation for the packaging leg of the project as the portfolio had now been simplified. The initial ask was to make recommendations for packaging, for both the fabric and apparel business. VGC used this as an opportunity to upfront the depth of the portfolio while also breaking away from category associations like limited colour palettes.