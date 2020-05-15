Vh1 continues to soar with record-breaking viewership amidst lockdown

Commenting on scaling new records, Hashim Dsouza – Head of Programming, English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Vh1 has unequivocally been India’s biggest international music and pop-culture platform that continues to reign even in such challenging times. While the numbers and performance of the channel speaks for itself, we have been relentless in our approach, exhibiting an adaptable and forward-moving attitude. Complemented by the innovations and unique programming, we’ve managed to not only retain loyal viewers but attract furthermore by expanding into the viewing and listening habits of music fans in every corner of the country. And we’re committed to only march forward with this agile outlook.”