Vh1 continues to soar with record-breaking viewership amidst lockdown

Outperforming peers and competition during the on-going national lockdown, Viacom18’s international music & English entertainment channel – Vh1 India has set an unprecedented record in viewership. Despite the extreme circumstances caused by the pandemic and industry-wide lockdown, Vh1 has garnered over 10 million weekly tune-ins for three consecutive weeks, making it the leader in the English Entertainment space.
Consolidating its position at the summit with an extraordinary performance, Vh1 recorded its highest-ever ratings of 1000+ TVTs, translating into six-times higher viewership than competition, three-times higher viewership post-lockdown and a 50% increase in tune-ins across metros.
Commenting on scaling new records, Hashim Dsouza – Head of Programming, English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Vh1 has unequivocally been India’s biggest international music and pop-culture platform that continues to reign even in such challenging times. While the numbers and performance of the channel speaks for itself, we have been relentless in our approach, exhibiting an adaptable and forward-moving attitude. Complemented by the innovations and unique programming, we’ve managed to not only retain loyal viewers but attract furthermore by expanding into the viewing and listening habits of music fans in every corner of the country. And we’re committed to only march forward with this agile outlook.”
Steamrolling competition with an offering that includes the best and latest international music, pop-culture & lifestyle events along with the most prestigious music & entertainment awards such as Billboard Music Awards, Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and many more, Vh1 launched a specially curated music bloc during the lockdown – Vh1 Quarantunes. The daily curated music bloc consisting of the latest and most-popular music tracks from across the globe including artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Charlie Puth, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and many more, handpicked for music aficionados.
