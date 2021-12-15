Vh1 in association with JioSaavn launches ‘POP HITS CERTIFIED’

Speaking on its first of its kind collaboration with JioSaavn, Anshul Ailawadi, Head, Youth Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Vh1 has unequivocally been India’s biggest platform for international music and pop-culture. Through musical extravaganzas featuring renowned artists from around the world, we have not only managed to retain our loyal viewers but also deepen our Indian user base’s engagement with their favourite music. With our partnership with JioSaavn, we aim to showcase pop music to our viewers through ‘POP HITS CERTIFIED’ and build a larger community of pop-lovers. We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to bringing the best of pop trends for our viewers.”