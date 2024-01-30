Vh1 Supersonic announces its first set of artistes for 2024 edition

The festival is presented by Budweiser Beats, co-powered by Nexa and Maybelline and Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix as beauty and celebration partners.
Budweiser Beats presents Vh1 Supersonic co-powered by Nexa, a multi-genre music and lifestyle festival is set to commence on February 16-18, 2024 at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune. The festival is spread across 3 days and 5 stages, with the brand manifesto, BE THERE, BE FREE.
The festival curators have unveiled its line-up including top names from across the globe, such as Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Bäumel, The Midnight, Arjun Vagale, Browncoat, Kohra, Taba Chake and The Yellow Diary. Legends like 10,000 Lions, Bass Maya, Chromaderma, D2, Dr. Sel, Earl Gateshead, Ital Soup, Major C, NZ Selector, Rasta Yuga, Rudy Roots and Sanyas-I will also be ramping up the Reggae Corner.
The festival has partnered with Budweiser Beats as the title sponsor, co-powered by Nexa, along with Maybelline as the beauty partner and Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix as the celebration partner.
Gaurav Mashruwala, business head, Viacom18 LIVE (integrated network solutions), said, “Right from international icons to indie stars, the stellar line-up is sure to give an out of this world experience to the festival-goers. With the support of our esteemed partners, we are looking forward to an iconic celebration of music and culture combining multi-genre stages, experience zones, the best of fashion, lifestyle, F&B and art.”
Vineet Sharma, CMO, AB InBev India, added, "Budweiser has been a long-standing partner at Vh1 Supersonic, and we’re excited to see what the ninth edition of the festival brings us. It’s not only about the music, it's about co-creating culture, music lifestyle and bringing India's electronic music subculture through BudX to the forefront that resonate with a diverse audience”
Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "Our association with Vh1 Supersonic reflects our commitment to seamlessly blend automotive excellence with cultural dynamism. Vh1 Supersonic has consistently crafted a significant consumer journey through experiential excellence. We are excited by the fact that our association brings us a step closer to our new age customers who seek global experiences in their everyday lives."
Smruthi Rajagopalan, assistant general manager, Maybelline New York, commented, “Recognising the transformative power of music and makeup, Maybelline New York aims to create an immersive experience at Vh1 Supersonic to experience the world of New York trends and makeup, crafted for all.”
Hemang Chandat, national sales director, Monika Alcobev, said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with VH1 Supersonic 2024, where Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix takes centre stage as the Celebration Partner. This collaboration with Viacom18 Live marks an even more exciting synergy between the vibrant energy of one of the country's premier music festivals and Jose Cuervo Margarita lovers."
Vh1 Supersonic 2024 Headliner, Major Lazer Soundsystem, said, “India is a special place to us, so we are thrilled to be back at Vh1 Supersonic this year with some amazing sets planned. With each tour that we do in India, it’s always exciting to connect with more and more people and watch our fan base grow.”
Vh1 Supersonic will amp up its experiential zones with more than 80 specially curated Fashion and lifestyle brands and an art showcase at the Superflea which will be curated by All You Can Street.
Nikhil Chinapa, festival curator, added, “We’re back, as promised and this time we’re bringing Major Lazer, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto and a massive array of festival favourite artists from across the world.”
Major Lazer Soundsystem, the global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, returns to Vh1 Supersonic. Swedish techno DJ and the king of modern techno music- Adam Beyer will also be there. Indian rapper King will make his debut at Vh1 Supersonic and Yotto, aka Otto Yliperttula, a Finnish DJ with a deep house techno sound will garner a fan following.
Other debut artists at Vh1 Supersonic are Denis Horvat, Hamdi and Patrice Bäumel- the master of melodic techno. For the first time in India- The Midnight, an American Synth-wave band, known for their soulful R&B music is going to be present at the festival.
Apart from star-studded international acts, some stellar Indian acts who have not only earned an international presence as the pioneers of live acts in India but have been a driving force in putting India on the worldwide music map: Arjun Vagale, The Yellow Diary, Taba Chake, Kohra, Browncoat and many more will be revealed in the coming weeks.
We got this information in a press release.